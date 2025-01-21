Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, January 21
Published 1:21 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The college basketball slate on Tuesday should provide some fireworks. Our computer model has provided picks against the spread for 10 games, including the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: North Carolina +1.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: North Carolina by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
ATS Pick: Rhode Island +7.5 vs. VCU
- Matchup: VCU Rams at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: VCU by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-7.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Butler +12.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Butler Bulldogs at UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: UConn by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-12.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: UTSA +12.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at UAB Blazers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: UAB by 9.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Wisconsin +3.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Washington +12.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 9.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-12.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
ATS Pick: Ohio State +10.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 7.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-10.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Illinois State -7.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Indiana State Sycamores at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: Illinois State by 10.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: MARQ
ATS Pick: UCF +15.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 12.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 21
- Computer Projection: Missouri by 0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-2.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
