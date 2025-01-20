Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 21 Published 1:48 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

Tuesday’s game that pits the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC) against the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 21.

Based on our computer prediction, Mississippi State projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The total has been set at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -8.5

Tennessee -8.5 Point total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -385, Mississippi State +300

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 76, Mississippi State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+8.5)

Mississippi State (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)

Tennessee is 11-7-0 against the spread, while Mississippi State’s ATS record this season is 9-9-0. The Volunteers have a 7-11-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 10-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 159.7 points per game, 22.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Mississippi State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game with a +325 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (128th in college basketball) and give up 58.8 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 9.3 boards on average. It records 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 50th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.2 per contest.

Tennessee hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.6).

The Volunteers rank 66th in college basketball with 101.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 77.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (58th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (133rd in college basketball).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game, with a +230 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per contest (136th in college basketball).

Mississippi State wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It grabs 37.4 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 31.3.

Mississippi State hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.3 on average.

Mississippi State wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 9.6 (25th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

