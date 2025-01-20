Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 21

Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - January 21

The Nashville Predators’ (16-22-7) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for a Tuesday, January 21 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (14-29-6) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body
Cole Smith LW Questionable Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Logan Couture C Out Groin
Klim Kostin C Out Lower Body
Vitek Vanecek G Out Face
Tyler Toffoli RW Questionable Lower Body

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 114 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.
  • Nashville has conceded 139 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.
  • Their -25 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

  • With 125 goals (2.6 per game), the Sharks have the NHL’s 27th-ranked offense.
  • San Jose concedes 3.5 goals per game (171 total), which ranks 31st in the league.
  • They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-344) Sharks (+273) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status - Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report January 20

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status – Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report January 20

Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status - Predators vs. Wild Injury Report January 18

Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Wild Injury Report January 18

Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - January 18

Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 18

Jayson Tatum Injury Status - Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report January 18

Jayson Tatum Injury Status – Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report January 18

Print Article

SportsPlus