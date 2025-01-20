Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 21
Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 20, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ (16-22-7) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for a Tuesday, January 21 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (14-29-6) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Vitek Vanecek
|G
|Out
|Face
|Tyler Toffoli
|RW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 114 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville has conceded 139 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their -25 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- With 125 goals (2.6 per game), the Sharks have the NHL’s 27th-ranked offense.
- San Jose concedes 3.5 goals per game (171 total), which ranks 31st in the league.
- They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.
Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-344)
|Sharks (+273)
|6
