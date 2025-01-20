Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 21 Published 10:42 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ (16-22-7) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for a Tuesday, January 21 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (14-29-6) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body Cole Smith LW Questionable Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Logan Couture C Out Groin Klim Kostin C Out Lower Body Vitek Vanecek G Out Face Tyler Toffoli RW Questionable Lower Body

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 114 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville has conceded 139 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -25 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

With 125 goals (2.6 per game), the Sharks have the NHL’s 27th-ranked offense.

San Jose concedes 3.5 goals per game (171 total), which ranks 31st in the league.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-344) Sharks (+273) 6

