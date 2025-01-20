NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 21
Published 10:31 pm Monday, January 20, 2025
The Orlando Magic versus the Toronto Raptors is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA slate.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 21
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Heat -10.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 10.6 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: FDSSUN
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -3.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 2.1 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL
- Live Stream: FDSFL
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -10.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 6.8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Nuggets -13.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 12.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Lakers -12.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 13.4 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT2
