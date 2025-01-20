NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 21 Published 10:31 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

The Orlando Magic versus the Toronto Raptors is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA slate.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to get an edge.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 21

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Heat -10.5

Heat -10.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 10.6 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 10.6 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.9 total projected points)

Over (222.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -3.5

Magic -3.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 2.1 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 2.1 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (219 total projected points)

Over (219 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSFL

SportsNet and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -10.5

Knicks -10.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 6.8 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 6.8 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Nuggets -13.5

Nuggets -13.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 12.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 12.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Lakers -12.5

Lakers -12.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 13.4 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 13.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.2 total projected points)

Over (228.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MNMT2

