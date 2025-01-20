NBA Best Bets: Knicks vs. Hawks Picks for January 20 Published 12:40 am Monday, January 20, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-19) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (27-16) on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.

Want to gain an edge on Monday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and FDSSE

Knicks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

New York has 22 wins in 43 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta has covered the spread 18 times in 41 games.

The Knicks have an ATS record of 12-12 as 6.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 6-6 as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (236.5)





Knicks games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 236.5 points 16 times.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 22 of 41 games this season.

New York has had an average of 224 points in its games this season, 12.5 fewer than this matchup’s total.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s matchups this season is 234.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Knicks score the fourth-most points in the league this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the 11th-most.

This contest features the NBA’s 23rd-ranked (Hawks) and 19th-ranked (Knicks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Knicks (-275)

This season, the Knicks have been favored 38 times and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

The Hawks have won in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New York has a record of 14-7, a 66.7% win rate, when it’s favored by -275 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won four of nine games when listed as at least +220 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

