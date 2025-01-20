How to Pick the Predators vs. Sharks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 21 Published 4:50 pm Monday, January 20, 2025

Tuesday’s NHL slate features a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or intend to build a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the piece below.

Predators vs. Sharks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s over/under of 6.5 goals 17 times.

So far this season, 20 games San Jose has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.1 goals per game, 1.43 less than the total set for this contest.

The 6.5 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.0 more than the over/under for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -334

The Predators have won 46.2% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (12-14).

Nashville is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -334.

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 77.0%.

Sharks Moneyline: +265

In San Jose’s 49 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 14 wins.

The Sharks have won two games with moneyline odds of +265 or longer (in nine such games).

San Jose has a 27.4% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, San Jose 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 42 points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 9.5%.

Jonathan Marchessault has 14 goals and 20 assists for Nashville to compile 34 total points (0.8 per game).

Roman Josi has created 32 points for Nashville in 41 games this season, scoring on 6.7% of his shots and putting up eight goals and 24 assists.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 11 wins and 18 losses this season while giving up 93 goals with 873 saves.

Sharks Points Leaders

Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for his club with 38 points (0.8 per game). He has scored 12 goals and 26 assists in 47 games (playing 20:09 per game).

William Eklund is a key contributor for San Jose, with 34 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and provided 24 assists in 44 contests.

Macklin Celebrini has 13 goals and 19 assists, for a season point total of 32.

Alexandar Georgiev has a 10-15-0 record this season, with an .880 save percentage (62nd in the league). In 28 games, he has 647 saves, and has allowed 88 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112 1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293 1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home -334 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away – 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away – 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home –

Sharks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/16/2025 Blue Jackets L 4-1 Away +151 1/18/2025 Islanders L 4-1 Away +185 1/20/2025 Bruins L 6-3 Away +182 1/21/2025 Predators – Away +265 1/23/2025 Predators – Home – 1/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 1/27/2025 Penguins – Home –

Nashville vs. San Jose Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

