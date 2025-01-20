How to Pick the Predators vs. Sharks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 21
Published 4:50 pm Monday, January 20, 2025
Tuesday’s NHL slate features a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or intend to build a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the piece below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Sharks Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)
- This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Tuesday’s over/under of 6.5 goals 17 times.
- So far this season, 20 games San Jose has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- These two teams combine for 5.1 goals per game, 1.43 less than the total set for this contest.
- The 6.5 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.0 more than the over/under for this contest.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -334
- The Predators have won 46.2% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (12-14).
- Nashville is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -334.
- Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 77.0%.
Sharks Moneyline: +265
- In San Jose’s 49 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 14 wins.
- The Sharks have won two games with moneyline odds of +265 or longer (in nine such games).
- San Jose has a 27.4% implied probability to win this game.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, San Jose 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 42 points. He has averaged 0.3 goals per game, shooting 9.5%.
- Jonathan Marchessault has 14 goals and 20 assists for Nashville to compile 34 total points (0.8 per game).
- Roman Josi has created 32 points for Nashville in 41 games this season, scoring on 6.7% of his shots and putting up eight goals and 24 assists.
- As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 11 wins and 18 losses this season while giving up 93 goals with 873 saves.
Sharks Points Leaders
- Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for his club with 38 points (0.8 per game). He has scored 12 goals and 26 assists in 47 games (playing 20:09 per game).
- William Eklund is a key contributor for San Jose, with 34 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and provided 24 assists in 44 contests.
- Macklin Celebrini has 13 goals and 19 assists, for a season point total of 32.
- Alexandar Georgiev has a 10-15-0 record this season, with an .880 save percentage (62nd in the league). In 28 games, he has 647 saves, and has allowed 88 goals (3.4 goals against average).
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|W 5-3
|Home
|+112
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-293
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|W 6-2
|Home
|-193
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|-334
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Home
|–
Sharks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/16/2025
|Blue Jackets
|L 4-1
|Away
|+151
|1/18/2025
|Islanders
|L 4-1
|Away
|+185
|1/20/2025
|Bruins
|L 6-3
|Away
|+182
|1/21/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+265
|1/23/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25/2025
|Panthers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27/2025
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. San Jose Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.