Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 19 Published 2:56 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday’s contest at Memorial Gymnasium has the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (15-2) squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 80-77 win for Tennessee, so it should be a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Vanderbilt projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is currently listed at 168.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Line: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee -4.5 Point total: 168.5

168.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -175, Vanderbilt +145

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 80, Vanderbilt 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+4.5)

Vanderbilt (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (168.5)

Tennessee is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Vanderbilt’s 2-3-0 ATS record. The Volunteers have gone over the point total in four games, while Commodores games have gone over two times. The teams average 182.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Vanderbilt has gone 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 27.1 points per game with a +460 scoring differential overall. They put up 95.8 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 68.7 per outing (275th in college basketball).

The 39.2 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 12th in the country, and are 9.3 more than the 29.9 its opponents grab per contest.

Tennessee hits 12 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 7.2 more than its opponents (4.8). It is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc (76th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.7%.

The Volunteers average 101 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in college basketball), and give up 72.5 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 9.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (91st in college basketball action) while forcing 24.1 (third in college basketball).

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores are outscoring opponents by 24.2 points per game, with a +437 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 62.6 per contest (142nd in college basketball).

Vanderbilt ranks 41st in the nation at 36.8 rebounds per game. That’s 6.0 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

Vanderbilt knocks down 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 6.9 (111th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 5.8.

Vanderbilt has won the turnover battle by 7.8 per game, committing 13.2 (46th in college basketball) while forcing 21 (20th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: