Pacers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 1 Published 5:37 am Sunday, January 19, 2025

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, the Indiana Pacers (24-19) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (22-19) at 5:00 PM ET on FDSIN and FDSSE.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Favorite: –

Pacers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Pacers Hawks 115.2 Points Avg. 117.2 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119 49% Field Goal % 46.3% 37.3% Three Point % 35.2%

Pacers’ Top Players

Pascal Siakam puts up 20.1 points per game while adding 3.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton is responsible for 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Haliburton is the top active three-point shooter for the Pacers, knocking down 2.8 per game.

Indiana’s blocks tend to come from Myles Turner, who collects two per game. Haliburton is a primary source of steals for Indiana, averaging 1.2 steals a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.2 points per game and 11.8 assists per game to go with 3.4 rebounds per contest.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.3 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.

Young knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a lift from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Pacers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/16 Pistons W 111-100 Away -1.5 1/18 76ers W 115-102 Home -9.5 1/23 Spurs – Home – 1/25 Spurs – Away – 1/29 Pistons – Home – 2/1 Hawks – Home – 2/3 Jazz – Away – 2/4 Trail Blazers – Away – 2/6 Clippers – Away – 2/8 Lakers – Away – 2/11 Knicks – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/28 Rockets – Home – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away –

