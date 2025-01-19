NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 20 Published 4:31 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The NBA schedule on Monday is sure to please. The outings include the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important games happening on Monday below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 20

Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET

SCHN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX

TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOH

AZFamily and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ

Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSC

CHSN and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

