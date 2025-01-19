Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 20 Published 10:17 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-19) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (27-16) on Monday, January 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Knicks 120 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-8.2)

Knicks (-8.2) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

The Hawks (18-23-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 7.3% less often than the Knicks (22-21-0) this year.

New York and Atlanta cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday’s line (Knicks as favorites by 6.5 or more and Hawks as underdogs by 6.5 or more).

New York and its opponents have gone over the over/under 58.1% of the time this season (25 out of 43). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (26 out of 41).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 14-12, while the Knicks are 25-13 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

So far this season, the Knicks are putting up 117 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and giving up 111.1 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

With 40.8 rebounds allowed per game, New York is best in the league. It ranks 22nd in the league by grabbing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

This season, the Knicks rank 11th in the league in assists, averaging 27 per game.

New York ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.2 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 13 forced turnovers per contest.

The Knicks rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.8%. They rank 16th in the league by draining 13.3 threes per contest.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the sixth-ranked team in the league (117.2 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (119 points conceded per game).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-best in the NBA in rebounds (45.7 per game) and 20th in rebounds allowed (44.8).

At 29.6 assists per game, the Hawks are third-best in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 23rd in the league in committing them (15 per game). It is second-best in forcing them (16 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

