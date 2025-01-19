Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Status – Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report January 20 Published 12:39 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

Currently, the New York Knicks (27-16) have two players on the injury report, including Karl-Anthony Towns, in their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (22-19) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, January 20 at 3:00 PM ET. The Hawks have four players on the injury report.

The Knicks are coming off of a 116-99 loss to the Timberwolves in their most recent game on Friday. Jalen Brunson’s team-leading 26 points paced the Knicks in the loss.

The Hawks’ most recent game on Saturday ended in a 119-115 victory over the Celtics in overtime. Trae Young scored a team-leading 28 points for the Hawks in the win.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Thumb 25.4 13.9 3.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Zaccharie Risacher SF Questionable Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

id: