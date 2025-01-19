January 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

Today’s NHL lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding today’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 20 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream San Jose Sharks @ Boston Bruins 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Colorado Avalanche 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Seattle Kraken 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Carolina Hurricanes @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Utah Hockey Club 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: