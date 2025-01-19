How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 19
Published 4:45 am Sunday, January 19, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (15-2) will look to build on a five-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you’re looking for where to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network +.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively, the Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball (95.8 points per game). Defensively, they are 275th (68.7 points allowed per game).
- Vanderbilt is averaging 36.8 boards per game (41st-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 30.8 rebounds per contest (147th-ranked).
- The Volunteers are 25th-best in the country in assists (17.6 per game) in 2024-25.
- Vanderbilt ranks 20th-best in college basketball by forcing 21.0 turnovers per game. It ranks 46th in college basketball by averaging 13.2 turnovers per contest.
- The Volunteers are the best team in the nation in 3-pointers made (12.0 per game) and 76th in 3-point percentage (33.9%).
- Vanderbilt is ceding 5.8 treys per game (148th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opponents to shoot 29.8% (141st-ranked) from three-point land.
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 55.5% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 44.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.7% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 33.3% have been 3-pointers.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- The Volunteers are the best team in the nation in points scored (95.8 per game) and 275th in points conceded (68.7).
- Tennessee is the 12th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (39.2) and is ranked 116th in rebounds allowed (29.9).
- This season the Volunteers are 25th-best in college basketball in assists at 17.6 per game.
- In 2024-25, Tennessee is 91st in the country in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (24.1).
- In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-point makes (12.0 per game), and they rank No. 76 in 3-point percentage (33.9%).
- Tennessee gives up 4.8 3-pointers per game and concedes 26.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 41st and 36th, respectively, in the country.
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 44.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 55.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.3% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 66.7% have been 2-pointers.
Vanderbilt’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Khamil Pierre
|17
|22.4
|10.3
|2.1
|3.2
|0.3
|0.0
|Mikayla Blakes
|18
|20.0
|3.1
|3.3
|2.6
|0.4
|2.2
|Iyana Moore
|17
|13.4
|2.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.2
|2.5
|Madison Greene
|18
|8.7
|2.8
|1.8
|1.4
|0.1
|0.8
|Jane Nwaba
|18
|5.6
|2.4
|1.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.5
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|17
|18.2
|5.7
|3.5
|3.5
|0.7
|0.9
|Ruby Whitehorn
|17
|13.4
|4.7
|1.7
|1.1
|0.2
|0.9
|Jewel Spear
|15
|13.4
|3.0
|2.0
|1.3
|0.2
|3.0
|Samara Spencer
|17
|11.7
|3.8
|5.4
|1.4
|0.2
|2.5
|Lazaria Spearman
|17
|10.9
|5.9
|0.8
|0.9
|0.4
|0.6
Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 19 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET
- January 23 vs. Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET
- January 26 at Alabama at 2:00 PM ET
- January 30 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- February 2 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET
- January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET
- January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET
- February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET
- February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET
