How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 19

The Tennessee Volunteers (15-2) will look to build on a five-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network +.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball (95.8 points per game). Defensively, they are 275th (68.7 points allowed per game).

Vanderbilt is averaging 36.8 boards per game (41st-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 30.8 rebounds per contest (147th-ranked).

The Volunteers are 25th-best in the country in assists (17.6 per game) in 2024-25.

Vanderbilt ranks 20th-best in college basketball by forcing 21.0 turnovers per game. It ranks 46th in college basketball by averaging 13.2 turnovers per contest.

The Volunteers are the best team in the nation in 3-pointers made (12.0 per game) and 76th in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

Vanderbilt is ceding 5.8 treys per game (148th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opponents to shoot 29.8% (141st-ranked) from three-point land.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 55.5% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 44.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.7% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 33.3% have been 3-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the best team in the nation in points scored (95.8 per game) and 275th in points conceded (68.7).

Tennessee is the 12th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (39.2) and is ranked 116th in rebounds allowed (29.9).

This season the Volunteers are 25th-best in college basketball in assists at 17.6 per game.

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 91st in the country in turnovers committed (14.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (24.1).

In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in college basketball in 3-point makes (12.0 per game), and they rank No. 76 in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

Tennessee gives up 4.8 3-pointers per game and concedes 26.7% from beyond the arc, ranking 41st and 36th, respectively, in the country.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have taken 44.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 55.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.3% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 66.7% have been 2-pointers.

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

Commodores Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khamil Pierre 17 22.4 10.3 2.1 3.2 0.3 0.0 Mikayla Blakes 18 20.0 3.1 3.3 2.6 0.4 2.2 Iyana Moore 17 13.4 2.8 2.6 0.9 0.2 2.5 Madison Greene 18 8.7 2.8 1.8 1.4 0.1 0.8 Jane Nwaba 18 5.6 2.4 1.2 0.8 0.4 0.5

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 17 18.2 5.7 3.5 3.5 0.7 0.9 Ruby Whitehorn 17 13.4 4.7 1.7 1.1 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 15 13.4 3.0 2.0 1.3 0.2 3.0 Samara Spencer 17 11.7 3.8 5.4 1.4 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 17 10.9 5.9 0.8 0.9 0.4 0.6

Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule

January 19 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

January 26 at Alabama at 2:00 PM ET

January 30 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

