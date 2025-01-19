How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 20 Published 5:58 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Monday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins.

Watch women's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Baylor Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX12+

FOX12+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

