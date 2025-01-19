How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 20

Published 5:58 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 20

The Monday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Texas Longhorns squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Baylor Bears

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20

How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 20

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 20

Pacers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 1

Pacers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 1

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 19

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 19

Print Article

SportsPlus