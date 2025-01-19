How to Watch the NBA Today, January 20
Published 2:32 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025
The Minnesota Timberwolves against the Memphis Grizzlies is one game in particular to watch on a Monday NBA slate that features eight thrilling contests.
How to watch all the games in the NBA on Monday is available here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 20
Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: TNT, FDSSE, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
