How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20

The Atlanta Hawks (22-19) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the New York Knicks (27-16) on January 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE

MSG, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

New York is 20-8 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 22nd.

The Knicks record 117 points per game, just two fewer points than the 119 the Hawks allow.

New York is 14-3 when scoring more than 119 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.

Atlanta is 15-6 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 18th.

The Hawks’ 117.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 111.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Atlanta is 18-11.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are averaging 116.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.4 fewer points than they’re averaging on the road (117.2).

At home, New York is surrendering 3.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than away from home (112.9).

When playing at home, the Knicks are sinking 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (13.2) than on the road (13.4). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to on the road (38.2%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average more points per game at home (119.6) than on the road (115.4), but also allow more at home (120.4) than away (117.9).

At home, Atlanta concedes 120.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 117.9.

At home the Hawks are averaging 29.4 assists per game, 0.3 less than on the road (29.7).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Josh Hart Questionable Neck Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable Thumb Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh Trae Young Questionable Achilles

