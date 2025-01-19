How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 20
Published 8:55 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-19) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the New York Knicks (27-16) on January 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- New York is 20-8 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 22nd.
- The Knicks record 117 points per game, just two fewer points than the 119 the Hawks allow.
- New York is 14-3 when scoring more than 119 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.
- Atlanta is 15-6 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 18th.
- The Hawks’ 117.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 111.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.1 points, Atlanta is 18-11.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks are averaging 116.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.4 fewer points than they’re averaging on the road (117.2).
- At home, New York is surrendering 3.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than away from home (112.9).
- When playing at home, the Knicks are sinking 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (13.2) than on the road (13.4). They also have a lower three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to on the road (38.2%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average more points per game at home (119.6) than on the road (115.4), but also allow more at home (120.4) than away (117.9).
- At home, Atlanta concedes 120.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 117.9.
- At home the Hawks are averaging 29.4 assists per game, 0.3 less than on the road (29.7).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Josh Hart
|Questionable
|Neck
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Out
|Thigh
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles