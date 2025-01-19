How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 19 Published 4:45 am Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (15-2) will attempt to extend a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-4) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium, airing at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Commodores are eighth-best in college basketball on offense (86.8 points scored per game) and ranked 142nd defensively (62.6 points allowed).

Tennessee is allowing 29.9 boards per game this season (115th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by averaging 39.2 rebounds per game (12th-best).

The Commodores are 23rd-best in college basketball in assists (17.9 per game) in 2024-25.

With 24.1 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee is third-best in college basketball. It ranks 90th in college basketball by averaging 14.2 turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Commodores are 111th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.9). They are 164th in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.

Tennessee is giving up 4.8 three-pointers per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while allowing a 26.7% three-point percentage (36th-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Commodores have attempted 31.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.2% of the Commodores’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 78.8% have been 2-pointers.

Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Commodores are eighth-best in the nation offensively (86.8 points scored per game) and ranked 142nd on defense (62.6 points conceded).

On the glass, Vanderbilt is 41st in the nation in rebounds (36.8 per game). It is 147th in rebounds conceded (30.8 per game).

At 17.9 assists per game, the Commodores are 23rd-best in college basketball.

In 2024-25, Vanderbilt is 46th in the country in turnovers committed (13.2 per game) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (21.0).

The Commodores make 6.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 31.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 111th and 164th, respectively, in the country.

Vanderbilt is 148th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (5.8 per game) and 142nd in 3-point percentage defensively (29.8%).

The Commodores attempt 31.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 21.2% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 68.9% of their shots, with 78.8% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 17 18.2 5.7 3.5 3.5 0.7 0.9 Jewel Spear 15 13.4 3.0 2.0 1.3 0.2 3.0 Ruby Whitehorn 17 13.4 4.7 1.7 1.1 0.2 0.9 Samara Spencer 17 11.7 3.8 5.4 1.4 0.2 2.5 Lazaria Spearman 17 10.9 5.9 0.8 0.9 0.4 0.6

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

Commodores Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Khamil Pierre 17 22.4 10.3 2.1 3.2 0.3 0.0 Mikayla Blakes 18 20.0 3.1 3.3 2.6 0.4 2.2 Iyana Moore 17 13.4 2.8 2.6 0.9 0.2 2.5 Madison Greene 18 8.7 2.8 1.8 1.4 0.1 0.8 Jane Nwaba 18 5.6 2.4 1.2 0.8 0.4 0.5

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

Vanderbilt’s Upcoming Schedule

January 19 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

January 26 at Alabama at 2:00 PM ET

January 30 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

