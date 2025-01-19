Father, son dead following Benham shooting incident Published 10:46 am Sunday, January 19, 2025

A father and son are deceased after allegedly being involved in a dispute followed by a shooting incident on Saturday.

Charles Timothy Allison, 63, of Benham, and Charles Adam Allison, 37, of Cumberland, were pronounced deceased by the Harlan County Coroner on Saturday, Jan. 18.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a shooting on Hemlock Street in the Benham community at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday. Preliminary investigation determined Charles Timothy Allison was found deceased outside his residence from multiple gunshot wounds. His son, Charles Adam Allison, was found dead inside the residence of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Harlan County Coroner’s Office and LifeGuard Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.