Black Bears fall to Calloway in Kentucky 2A state finals Published 10:37 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

OWENSBORO — Harlan County’s first season in 2A basketball competition ended one game short of a state championship as the Black Bears dropped an 80-75 shootout Sunday to Calloway County in the championship game that saw three tournament records fall.

Calloway senior guards Jonah Butler and Eli Finley teamed for 70 points as Butler hit 12 of 17 shots for 36 points and Finley connected on 12 of 24 for 34 points, Butler set a record for most points in the state tournament with 94.

Harlan County senior guard Maddox Huff also had a memorable day with a tournament record 39 points. He also set a record for free throws as he hit all 13 attempts.

Senior center Jaycee Carter had 10 points and 13 rebounds., Sophomore guard Trent Cole also added 10 points for the 14-5 Bears.

The lead changed hands numerous times early. Huff and Cole sparked a late run that put the Bears up 24-21 going into the second period.

Huff closed the half with three straight 3s, including a 30-foot jumper at the buzzer to give HCHS a 38-31 lead at the break.

A basket by Brody Napier pushed Harlan County’s lead to nine early in the third quarter, but the Bears went cold from there as Butler and Finley found their rhythm to put the Lakers up 53-50 going into the final period.

Consecutive baskets by Reggie Cottrell and Napier gave Harlan County its last lead at 58-57 with 5:18 to play. Finley, Butler and Stephen Lane each scored as Calloway built a 69-60 advantage before the game turned into a free throw contest over the final two minutes. Huff drew fouls on three straight 3-pointers and converted on all nine free throws as the Bears got as close as three on Napier’s trey with 4.6 seconds left. Harlan County hit 15 of 16 at the line and Calloway connected on 18 of 24.

Harlan County returns to action Tuesday at home against Pikeville.