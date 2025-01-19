3 separate shooting incidents in Harlan County over weekend Published 1:14 pm Sunday, January 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Three separate shooting incidents occurred over the weekend in Harlan County beginning at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.

According to multiple press releases from Kentucky State Police, five people were shot in three separate incidents, resulting in the deaths of a father and son in Benham, the hospitalization of an 8 year old child in the Bledsoe Community, and a husband and wife suffering gunshot wounds in the Cranks area.

Charles Timothy Allison, 63, of Benham, and Charles Adam Allison, 37, of Cumberland, were pronounced deceased by the Harlan County Coroner on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Email newsletter signup

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a shooting on Hemlock Street in the Benham community at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday. Preliminary investigation determined Charles Timothy Allison was found deceased outside his residence from multiple gunshot wounds. His son, Charles Adam Allison, was found dead inside the residence of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Harlan County Coroner’s Office and LifeGuard Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

This incident is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

A separate press release states at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police also responded to a report of an accidental shooting in the Bledsoe community involving an 8-year-old girl near KY 221. The child was initially transported to Harlan ARH Hospital before being transferred to U.K. Medical Center for further treatment.

Andrew Sundberg, 34, of Irvington, AL, was arrested by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (discharge of a firearm). Sundburg was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

LifeGuard Ambulance Service and the Bledsoe Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

This case is being investigated by Kentucky State Police Trooper Cameron Cornett.

Kentucky State Police received a report of a third shooting incident at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19.

According to a press release, two individuals were shot near US 421 in the Cranks community as a result of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife. Both husband and wife suffered gunshot wounds after pulling their vehicle off the road on US 421. Both were transported to Harlan ARH for treatment. Their condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

All incidents are under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.