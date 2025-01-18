Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 18?
Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
When the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Wild?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 13 of 44 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- In two games against the Wild this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Stamkos has picked up eight goals and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 125 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Wild have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:04
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Home
|W 5-2
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.