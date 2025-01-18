Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 18? Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

Will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Wild?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 10 of 41 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Wild this season, he has taken eight shots and scored two goals.

He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 125 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Wild have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: