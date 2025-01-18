Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 18?
Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
Will Roman Josi light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In six of 40 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted seven shots in two games versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 125 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|31:25
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|28:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|32:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:27
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 5-2
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
