Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 18? Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In 12 of 44 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted seven shots in two games against the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages three shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 125 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Wild have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:26 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 2 1 20:15 Home W 5-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

