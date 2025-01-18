Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 18? Published 12:53 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Filip Forsberg going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Wild?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In 12 of 44 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.

He has five goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 125 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Wild have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: