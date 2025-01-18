Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 19 Published 8:30 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

There are four games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Michigan State Spartans. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, keep reading.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 12 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 77, Illinois 76

Michigan State 77, Illinois 76 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 0.7 points

Michigan State by 0.7 points Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Michigan State-Illinois spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 80, Northwestern 67

Michigan 80, Northwestern 67 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 13.1 points

Michigan by 13.1 points Pick ATS: Michigan (-10.5)

Bet on the Michigan-Northwestern spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Crisler Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte 49ers vs. No. 18 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, Charlotte 66

Memphis 83, Charlotte 66 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 16.5 points

Memphis by 16.5 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-12.5)

Bet on the Charlotte-Memphis spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Dale F. Halton Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 75, TCU 67

Baylor 75, TCU 67 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 7.9 points

Baylor by 7.9 points Pick ATS: TCU (+12.5)

Bet on the Baylor-TCU spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: