Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 19
Published 8:30 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025
There are four games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Michigan State Spartans. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, keep reading.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 12 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 77, Illinois 76
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 0.7 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Michigan Wolverines vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 80, Northwestern 67
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 13.1 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (-10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte 49ers vs. No. 18 Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, Charlotte 66
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 16.5 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Baylor 75, TCU 67
- Projected Favorite: Baylor by 7.9 points
- Pick ATS: TCU (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
