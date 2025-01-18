Tennessee vs. Florida Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 1 Published 5:04 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) meeting the Florida Gators (15-2, 2-2 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Florida 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Florida 76.9 Points For 86.0 57.8 Points Against 65.9 46.0% Field Goal % 46.8% 35.9% Opponent Field Goal % 37.4% 34.3% Three Point % 34.1% 24.9% Opponent Three Point % 27.8%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 18.2 points per game.

Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 8.6 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.5 assists per game.

Lanier is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, knocking down 3.5 per game.

Tennessee’s steals leader is Jahmai Mashack, who averages 2.1 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks a game.

Florida’s Top Players

Walter Clayton Jr.’s excellent performances this season give him the top spot on the Gators scoring and assists leaderboards with 17.8 points per game and 3.7 assists per game.

Alex Condon’s 8.0 rebounds per game paces Florida’s rebounding effort. He also adds 10.8 points per game.

Clayton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, averaging 2.9 treys per game.

Florida’s Alijah Martin has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.9 per game and Condon is first in blocks with 1.5 per game.

