Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus is -12, in 18:02 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has 29 points overall, with at least one point in 22 different games.
- On the power play he has eight goals, plus five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 16.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
- In 44 games played this season, he has recorded 29 points, with six multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Wild Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
- The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|44
|Games
|2
|29
|Points
|2
|15
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: