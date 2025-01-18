Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -12, in 18:02 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has 29 points overall, with at least one point in 22 different games.

On the power play he has eight goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 16.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).

In 44 games played this season, he has recorded 29 points, with six multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 44 Games 2 29 Points 2 15 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

