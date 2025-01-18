Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Stamkos’ props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus is -12, in 18:02 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 29 points overall, with at least one point in 22 different games.
  • On the power play he has eight goals, plus five assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 16.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
  • In 44 games played this season, he has recorded 29 points, with six multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
  • The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
44 Games 2
29 Points 2
15 Goals 0
14 Assists 2

