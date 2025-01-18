Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild face off on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
- He has had at least one point in 21 games, and has 26 points in all.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 20 times this season in games with a set points prop (40 opportunities).
- Through 41 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with three multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
- The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|41
|Games
|2
|26
|Points
|2
|13
|Goals
|2
|13
|Assists
|0
