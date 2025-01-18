Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild face off on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:40 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

He has had at least one point in 21 games, and has 26 points in all.

He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 20 times this season in games with a set points prop (40 opportunities).

Through 41 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with three multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 41 Games 2 26 Points 2 13 Goals 2 13 Assists 0

