Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild play at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 40 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -20, and is averaging 23:29 on the ice.
  • Josi has gotten at least one point in 21 games, with 30 points in total.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.
  • Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 39 opportunities).
  • Through 40 games, he has 30 points, with nine multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
40 Games 2
30 Points 2
8 Goals 0
22 Assists 2

SportsPlus