Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild play at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 40 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -20, and is averaging 23:29 on the ice.

Josi has gotten at least one point in 21 games, with 30 points in total.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.

Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 39 opportunities).

Through 40 games, he has 30 points, with nine multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 40 Games 2 30 Points 2 8 Goals 0 22 Assists 2

