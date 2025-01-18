Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild play at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Josi available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 40 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -20, and is averaging 23:29 on the ice.
- Josi has gotten at least one point in 21 games, with 30 points in total.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 20 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 39 opportunities).
- Through 40 games, he has 30 points, with nine multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
- The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|40
|Games
|2
|30
|Points
|2
|8
|Goals
|0
|22
|Assists
|2
