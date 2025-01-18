NBA Best Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks Picks for January 18
Published 6:40 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Boston Celtics (29-12) take on the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.
Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Saturday’s game, before you make a wager on this contest?
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
Celtics vs. Hawks Best Bets
Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)
- Boston’s record against the spread is 17-24-0.
- Against the spread, Atlanta is 17-23-0 this season.
- Against the spread as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Celtics are 10-14.
- As a 10.5-point underdog or more, the Hawks have one win ATS (1-2) this season.
Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Celtics and their opponents have gone over 235.5 combined points in 12 of 41 games this season.
- The Hawks have played 25 games this season that have had more than 235.5 combined points scored.
- Boston’s games this season have had an average of 228.1 points, 7.4 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.
- Atlanta’s games this year have had a 234.7-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup’s over/under.
- The Celtics score the eighth-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the 11th-most.
- This contest features the league’s 22nd-ranked (Hawks) and 10th-ranked (Celtics) scoring defenses.
Moneyline Pick: Celtics (-549)
- This season, the Celtics have been favored 39 times and won 29, or 74.4%, of those games.
- The Hawks have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Boston has won 15 of its 20 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -549 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has been named as an underdog of +400 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.
