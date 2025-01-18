NBA Best Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks Picks for January 18 Published 6:40 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Boston Celtics (29-12) take on the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Why don’t you take a look at the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Saturday’s game, before you make a wager on this contest?

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Celtics vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)

Boston’s record against the spread is 17-24-0.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 17-23-0 this season.

Against the spread as 10.5-point favorites or more, the Celtics are 10-14.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more, the Hawks have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (235.5)





The Celtics and their opponents have gone over 235.5 combined points in 12 of 41 games this season.

The Hawks have played 25 games this season that have had more than 235.5 combined points scored.

Boston’s games this season have had an average of 228.1 points, 7.4 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this year have had a 234.7-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Celtics score the eighth-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the 11th-most.

This contest features the league’s 22nd-ranked (Hawks) and 10th-ranked (Celtics) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Celtics (-549)

This season, the Celtics have been favored 39 times and won 29, or 74.4%, of those games.

The Hawks have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Boston has won 15 of its 20 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -549 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has been named as an underdog of +400 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: