Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -10, in 18:15 per game on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, and has 33 points in all.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages three shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).

In 44 games played this season, he has recorded 33 points, with seven multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 44 Games 2 33 Points 1 14 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: