Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus is -10, in 18:15 per game on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, and has 33 points in all.
- Marchessault has picked up three goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages three shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).
- In 44 games played this season, he has recorded 33 points, with seven multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Wild Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
- The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|44
|Games
|2
|33
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|1
|19
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: