Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus is -10, in 18:15 per game on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 25 games, and has 33 points in all.
  • Marchessault has picked up three goals and 11 assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages three shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 24 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).
  • In 44 games played this season, he has recorded 33 points, with seven multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 125 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
44 Games 2
33 Points 1
14 Goals 1
19 Assists 0

