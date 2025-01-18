January 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:23 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

Today’s NHL schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the New Jersey Devils.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 19 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ New Jersey Devils 1 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New York Rangers @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Detroit Red Wings @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: