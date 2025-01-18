How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19 Published 9:58 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Sunday college basketball slate includes 18 games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those games is the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 USC Trojans at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 LSU Tigers at Florida Gators

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stanford Cardinal at No. 16 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 20 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Lady Lions

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Seton Hall Pirates at No. 6 UConn Huskies

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SNY

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 18 California Golden Bears at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Clemson Tigers at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 21 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

SMU Mustangs at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

