How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19 Published 8:55 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

Ranked squads are on the Sunday college basketball schedule for four games, including the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Michigan State Spartans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 25 Baylor Bears

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

