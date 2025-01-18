How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 19

Published 8:55 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads are on the Sunday college basketball schedule for four games, including the Illinois Fighting Illini playing the Michigan State Spartans.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 25 Baylor Bears

