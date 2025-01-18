How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 18 Published 4:57 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Boston Celtics (29-12) battle the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) on January 18, 2025. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

NBCS-BOS, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 47.7% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.

The Celtics are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.

The 117.6 points per game the Celtics put up are just 1.5 fewer points than the Hawks allow (119.1).

When Boston totals more than 119.1 points, it is 17-2.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Atlanta is 16-10 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.

The Hawks’ 117.2 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 108.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 19-13 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics score 118.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 116.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.

Boston is giving up 108.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.2 more points than it is allowing away from home (107.7).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this season, draining 18.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 16.6 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, scoring 119.6 points per game, compared to 115.2 on the road. But they’re not as good defensively, allowing 120.4 points per game at home, and 118 on the road.

Atlanta concedes 120.4 points per game at home, and 118 on the road.

The Hawks average 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (29.4) than away (29.9).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury – – –

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Rib Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal De’Andre Hunter Questionable Foot Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand

id: