Published 5:41 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - January 18

SEC rivals face one another when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Commodores’ opponents have made.
  • In games Tennessee shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 196th.
  • The 76.9 points per game the Volunteers record are 9.5 more points than the Commodores give up (67.4).
  • Tennessee is 13-0 when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Vanderbilt is 14-2 when it shoots better than 35.9% from the field.
  • The Commodores are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 34th.
  • The Commodores put up 24.6 more points per game (82.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.8).
  • Vanderbilt has a 13-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Tennessee is scoring 18.2 more points per game (83.2) than it is in away games (65).
  • Defensively the Volunteers have been better in home games this season, surrendering 55.4 points per game, compared to 65.5 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Tennessee is sinking 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Vanderbilt scored 68.9 points per game last season, 4.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.8).
  • The Commodores gave up 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.7 away.
  • At home, Vanderbilt drained 7.3 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.6). Vanderbilt’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (29.7%) than away (26.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center
1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/7/2025 Mississippi State L 76-64 Memorial Gymnasium
1/11/2025 @ Missouri L 75-66 Mizzou Arena
1/15/2025 South Carolina W 66-63 Memorial Gymnasium
1/18/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 @ Alabama Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Coleman Coliseum
1/25/2025 Kentucky Memorial Gymnasium

