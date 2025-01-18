How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – January 18 Published 5:41 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

SEC rivals face one another when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Commodores’ opponents have made.

In games Tennessee shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.

The Volunteers are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 196th.

The 76.9 points per game the Volunteers record are 9.5 more points than the Commodores give up (67.4).

Tennessee is 13-0 when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Vanderbilt is 14-2 when it shoots better than 35.9% from the field.

The Commodores are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 34th.

The Commodores put up 24.6 more points per game (82.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.8).

Vanderbilt has a 13-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee is scoring 18.2 more points per game (83.2) than it is in away games (65).

Defensively the Volunteers have been better in home games this season, surrendering 55.4 points per game, compared to 65.5 when playing on the road.

At home, Tennessee is sinking 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Vanderbilt scored 68.9 points per game last season, 4.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.8).

The Commodores gave up 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.7 away.

At home, Vanderbilt drained 7.3 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.6). Vanderbilt’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (29.7%) than away (26.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn – Neville Arena

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/7/2025 Mississippi State L 76-64 Memorial Gymnasium 1/11/2025 @ Missouri L 75-66 Mizzou Arena 1/15/2025 South Carolina W 66-63 Memorial Gymnasium 1/18/2025 Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 @ Alabama Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Coleman Coliseum 1/25/2025 Kentucky – Memorial Gymnasium

