How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – January 18
Published 5:41 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
SEC rivals face one another when the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 18, 2025.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Commodores’ opponents have made.
- In games Tennessee shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 196th.
- The 76.9 points per game the Volunteers record are 9.5 more points than the Commodores give up (67.4).
- Tennessee is 13-0 when scoring more than 67.4 points.
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- Vanderbilt is 14-2 when it shoots better than 35.9% from the field.
- The Commodores are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 34th.
- The Commodores put up 24.6 more points per game (82.4) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (57.8).
- Vanderbilt has a 13-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tennessee is scoring 18.2 more points per game (83.2) than it is in away games (65).
- Defensively the Volunteers have been better in home games this season, surrendering 55.4 points per game, compared to 65.5 when playing on the road.
- At home, Tennessee is sinking 1.1 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to on the road (31.6%).
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Vanderbilt scored 68.9 points per game last season, 4.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.8).
- The Commodores gave up 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.7 away.
- At home, Vanderbilt drained 7.3 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.6). Vanderbilt’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (29.7%) than away (26.5%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|L 73-43
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|W 74-70
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
|Neville Arena
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/7/2025
|Mississippi State
|L 76-64
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/11/2025
|@ Missouri
|L 75-66
|Mizzou Arena
|1/15/2025
|South Carolina
|W 66-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/18/2025
|Tennessee
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|@ Alabama
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/25/2025
|Kentucky
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium
