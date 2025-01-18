Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - January 18

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a bet on Nyquist against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 43 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
  • Nyquist has 18 points overall, getting at least one point in 15 different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13% of them.
  • In 14 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 43 games, he has 18 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
43 Games 2
18 Points 1
7 Goals 0
11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - January 18

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - January 18

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - January 18

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - January 18

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

Print Article

SportsPlus