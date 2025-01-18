Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a bet on Nyquist against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 43 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -15.
- Nyquist has 18 points overall, getting at least one point in 15 different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13% of them.
- In 14 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 43 games, he has 18 points, with three multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
- The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|43
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|1
|7
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|1
