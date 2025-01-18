Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a bet on Nyquist against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 43 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:06 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -15.

Nyquist has 18 points overall, getting at least one point in 15 different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13% of them.

In 14 of the 41 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 43 games, he has 18 points, with three multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in league action.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 43 Games 2 18 Points 1 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

