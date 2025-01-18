Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18
Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 44 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:50 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 27 games, and has 38 points in all.
- Forsberg has picked up five goals and nine assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 27 games this season, with 10 multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
- The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
- The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|44
|Games
|2
|38
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|25
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: