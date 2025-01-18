Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18 Published 5:38 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 44 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:50 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 27 games, and has 38 points in all.

Forsberg has picked up five goals and nine assists on the power play.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 27 games this season, with 10 multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 44 Games 2 38 Points 0 13 Goals 0 25 Assists 0

id: