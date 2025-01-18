Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – January 18

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 44 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -13, and is averaging 18:50 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 27 games, and has 38 points in all.
  • Forsberg has picked up five goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 43 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 27 games this season, with 10 multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have given up 125 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
  • The team has the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
  • The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.5 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
44 Games 2
38 Points 0
13 Goals 0
25 Assists 0

