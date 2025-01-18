Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 18 Published 8:17 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Boston Celtics (29-12) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Celtics 121 – Hawks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)

Celtics (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.8)

Celtics (-11.8) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Celtics (17-24-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.5% of the time, one% less often than the Hawks (17-23-0) this season.

As a 10.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Boston is 10-14 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 10.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (65% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (43.9%).

The Celtics have a .744 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-10) this season, higher than the .520 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (13-12).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been led by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by tallying 117.6 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points allowed (108.4 per contest).

Boston is ninth in the NBA with 45 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 17th with 44.3 rebounds allowed per game.

The Celtics are dishing out 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2024-25.

Boston ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking second-best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 17.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (119.1 points allowed).

Atlanta grabs 45.5 rebounds per game and concede 44.6 boards, ranking sixth and 19th, respectively, in the league.

This season the Hawks are second-best in the league in assists at 29.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 21st in the NBA in committing them (15 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.2 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

