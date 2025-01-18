Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 18
Published 8:17 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Boston Celtics (29-12) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Celtics 121 – Hawks 110
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.8)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.1
- The Celtics (17-24-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.5% of the time, one% less often than the Hawks (17-23-0) this season.
- As a 10.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Boston is 10-14 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 10.5-point underdog.
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (65% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (43.9%).
- The Celtics have a .744 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-10) this season, higher than the .520 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (13-12).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics have been led by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by tallying 117.6 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points allowed (108.4 per contest).
- Boston is ninth in the NBA with 45 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 17th with 44.3 rebounds allowed per game.
- The Celtics are dishing out 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2024-25.
- Boston ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking second-best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.7 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 17.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA on offense (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (119.1 points allowed).
- Atlanta grabs 45.5 rebounds per game and concede 44.6 boards, ranking sixth and 19th, respectively, in the league.
- This season the Hawks are second-best in the league in assists at 29.7 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 21st in the NBA in committing them (15 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (16.1 per game).
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 17th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.2 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.