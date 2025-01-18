Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild on January 18
Published 5:55 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the Minnesota Wild’s Matthew Boldy will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Purchase tickets for this matchup at StubHub!
Predators vs. Wild Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-139)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|44
|13
|25
|38
|Jonathan Marchessault
|44
|14
|19
|33
|Roman Josi
|40
|8
|22
|30
|Steven Stamkos
|44
|15
|14
|29
|Ryan O’Reilly
|41
|13
|13
|26
|Wild Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|23
|27
|50
|Marco Rossi
|45
|17
|22
|39
|Matthew Boldy
|45
|17
|22
|39
|Mats Zuccarello
|32
|11
|21
|32
|Brock Faber
|41
|5
|15
|20
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Predators vs. Wild Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 32nd in the league with 108 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
- Nashville ranks 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (137 total) in league action.
- The Predators’ offense has the league’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.84%).
- The Wild have the league’s 16th-ranked scoring offense (133 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- Minnesota has conceded 2.8 goals per game, and 125 total, the 10th-fewest among all NHL teams.
- The Wild have the NHL’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate of 19.47%.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: