Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild on January 18

The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the Minnesota Wild’s Matthew Boldy will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Wild Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 44 13 25 38 Jonathan Marchessault 44 14 19 33 Roman Josi 40 8 22 30 Steven Stamkos 44 15 14 29 Ryan O’Reilly 41 13 13 26 Wild Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kirill Kaprizov 34 23 27 50 Marco Rossi 45 17 22 39 Matthew Boldy 45 17 22 39 Mats Zuccarello 32 11 21 32 Brock Faber 41 5 15 20

Predators vs. Wild Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 32nd in the league with 108 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

Nashville ranks 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (137 total) in league action.

The Predators’ offense has the league’s 19th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.84%).

The Wild have the league’s 16th-ranked scoring offense (133 total goals, 3.0 per game).

Minnesota has conceded 2.8 goals per game, and 125 total, the 10th-fewest among all NHL teams.

The Wild have the NHL’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate of 19.47%.

