Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, January 19
Published 5:17 pm Saturday, January 18, 2025
The contests on the Sunday college basketball slate for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the TCU Horned Frogs playing the Baylor Bears at Foster Pavilion.
The contests on the Sunday college basketball slate for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the TCU Horned Frogs playing the Baylor Bears at Foster Pavilion.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: TCU +12.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Baylor Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -12.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rice +8.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: Florida Atlantic by 6.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: La Salle +2.5 vs. UMass
- Matchup: La Salle Explorers at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: UMass by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMass (-2.5)
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Michigan -10.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: Michigan by 12.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan (-10.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Illinois +2.5 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 1.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: IU Indianapolis +6.5 vs. Cleveland State
- Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings at IU Indianapolis Jaguars
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: Cleveland State by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cleveland State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Green Bay +7.5 vs. Youngstown State
- Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins at Green Bay Phoenix
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: Youngstown State by 6.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Youngstown State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Robert Morris +6.5 vs. Milwaukee
- Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials at Milwaukee Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: Milwaukee by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Milwaukee (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tulane +5.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Temple Owls
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 19
- Computer Projection: Temple by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Temple (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
