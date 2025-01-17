Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 18 Published 1:49 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Saturday’s game at Memorial Gymnasium has the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) matching up with the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at 3:30 PM (on January 18). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 victory for Tennessee, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Vanderbilt is projected to cover the point spread (7.5) versus Tennessee. The two teams are expected to go over the 140.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Line: Tennessee -7.5

Tennessee -7.5 Point total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -315, Vanderbilt +250

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+7.5)

Vanderbilt (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)

Both Tennessee and Vanderbilt are 11-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 6-11-0 and the Commodores are 7-10-0. The two teams score an average of 159.3 points per game, 18.8 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 games, Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Vanderbilt has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 19.1 points per game (scoring 76.9 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball while allowing 57.8 per outing to rank third in college basketball) and have a +326 scoring differential overall.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 35th in the country, and are 9.8 more than the 26.4 its opponents grab per contest.

Tennessee hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Volunteers’ 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 73rd in college basketball, and the 76.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (70th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (120th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores outscore opponents by 15.0 points per game (posting 82.4 points per game, 32nd in college basketball, and giving up 67.4 per contest, 67th in college basketball) and have a +256 scoring differential.

Vanderbilt comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It grabs 32.4 rebounds per game (197th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 31.1.

Vanderbilt makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc (261st in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game at 34.6%.

Vanderbilt has won the turnover battle by 5.8 per game, committing 9.7 (30th in college basketball) while forcing 15.5 (11th in college basketball).

