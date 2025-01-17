NFL Divisional TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels Published 6:27 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

The NFL Playoffs Divisional lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Buffalo Bills.

Searching for how to watch NFL football? All the games to watch this weekend are here.

How to Watch Divisional NFL Games

Saturday Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Sunday Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

