January 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:22 am Friday, January 17, 2025
The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Carolina Hurricanes is one of many strong options on Friday’s NHL schedule.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of Friday’s NHL action.
How to Watch January 17 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Carolina Hurricanes
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
