January 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 4:22 am Friday, January 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Carolina Hurricanes is one of many strong options on Friday’s NHL schedule.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of Friday’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 17 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Vegas Golden Knights @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Pittsburgh Penguins @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id:

More How to Watch, DS

January 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 14 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 14 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

January 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus