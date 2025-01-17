How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18

Published 5:58 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, January 18

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls versus the UCF Knights is the only game on the college basketball slate on Saturday that features a ranked team in action.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at UCF Knights

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

NFL Divisional TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Divisional TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, January 17

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, January 17

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 17

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 17

Print Article

SportsPlus