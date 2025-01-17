How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, January 17 Published 1:58 am Friday, January 17, 2025

Just a single top-25 game is on Friday’s college basketball slate. That contest is the Utah Utes playing the TCU Horned Frogs at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 23 Utah Utes at No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

