How to Pick the Predators vs. Wild Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 18

Published 12:50 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Wild Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 18

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild features a slew of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this game.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Wild Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

  • This season, 18 of Nashville’s 44 games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.
  • This season, 22 of Minnesota’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
  • These two teams combine for 5.4 goals per game, 0.08999999999999986 less than the over/under set for this contest.
  • These two teams are conceding a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -125

  • The Predators are 11-14 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 9-13 record (winning 40.9% of its games).
  • Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 55.6%.

Wild Moneyline: +105

  • In Minnesota’s 18 games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has seven wins.
  • The Wild have six victories in games with moneyline odds of +105 or longer (in 15 chances).
  • Minnesota’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 48.8% to win this game.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Nashville 4, Minnesota 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has put up 38 points.
  • Having scored 14 goals and adding 19 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is excelling for Nashville through 44 games.
  • Roman Josi has created 30 points for Nashville in 40 games this season, scoring on 6.9% of his shots and recording eight goals and 22 assists.
  • Across 34 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 10-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 91 goals while recording 846 saves.

Wild Points Leaders

  • Kirill Kaprizov is a leading scorer for Minnesota, with 50 points this season. He has recorded 23 goals and 27 assists in 34 games.
  • Minnesota’s Matthew Boldy has racked up 39 total points (0.9 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists.
  • Marco Rossi has 17 goals and 22 assists, for a season point total of 39.
  • Filip Gustavsson’s record stands at 18-9-3 on the season, allowing 78 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 833 saves with a .914 save percentage (12th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143
1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112
1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293
1/18/2025 Wild Home -125
1/21/2025 Sharks Home
1/23/2025 Sharks Away
1/25/2025 Ducks Away

Wild’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/11/2025 Sharks W 3-1 Away -194
1/12/2025 Golden Knights L 4-1 Away +169
1/15/2025 Oilers L 5-3 Home +187
1/18/2025 Predators Away +105
1/20/2025 Avalanche Away
1/23/2025 Utah Hockey Club Home
1/25/2025 Flames Home

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More hockey

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 16

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 16

How to Pick the Golden Knights vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

How to Pick the Golden Knights vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

How to Pick the Predators vs. Golden Knights Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 14

How to Pick the Predators vs. Capitals Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 11

How to Pick the Predators vs. Capitals Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 11

Print Article

SportsPlus