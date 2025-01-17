How to Pick the Predators vs. Wild Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 18
Published 12:50 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild features a slew of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this game.
Predators vs. Wild Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- This season, 18 of Nashville’s 44 games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.
- This season, 22 of Minnesota’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- These two teams combine for 5.4 goals per game, 0.08999999999999986 less than the over/under set for this contest.
- These two teams are conceding a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -125
- The Predators are 11-14 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 9-13 record (winning 40.9% of its games).
- Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 55.6%.
Wild Moneyline: +105
- In Minnesota’s 18 games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has seven wins.
- The Wild have six victories in games with moneyline odds of +105 or longer (in 15 chances).
- Minnesota’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 48.8% to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Minnesota 3
Predators Points Leaders
- A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has put up 38 points.
- Having scored 14 goals and adding 19 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is excelling for Nashville through 44 games.
- Roman Josi has created 30 points for Nashville in 40 games this season, scoring on 6.9% of his shots and recording eight goals and 22 assists.
- Across 34 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 10-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 91 goals while recording 846 saves.
Wild Points Leaders
- Kirill Kaprizov is a leading scorer for Minnesota, with 50 points this season. He has recorded 23 goals and 27 assists in 34 games.
- Minnesota’s Matthew Boldy has racked up 39 total points (0.9 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists.
- Marco Rossi has 17 goals and 22 assists, for a season point total of 39.
- Filip Gustavsson’s record stands at 18-9-3 on the season, allowing 78 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 833 saves with a .914 save percentage (12th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|L 4-1
|Home
|-143
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|W 5-3
|Home
|+112
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-293
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|–
|Home
|-125
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|–
Wild’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/11/2025
|Sharks
|W 3-1
|Away
|-194
|1/12/2025
|Golden Knights
|L 4-1
|Away
|+169
|1/15/2025
|Oilers
|L 5-3
|Home
|+187
|1/18/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+105
|1/20/2025
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|1/23/2025
|Utah Hockey Club
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25/2025
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
