How to Pick the Predators vs. Wild Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 18 Published 12:50 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild features a slew of betting options. Before the puck drops, take a look at our best bets for this game.

Predators vs. Wild Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

This season, 18 of Nashville’s 44 games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

This season, 22 of Minnesota’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.4 goals per game, 0.08999999999999986 less than the over/under set for this contest.

These two teams are conceding a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -125

The Predators are 11-14 when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 9-13 record (winning 40.9% of its games).

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 55.6%.

Wild Moneyline: +105

In Minnesota’s 18 games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has seven wins.

The Wild have six victories in games with moneyline odds of +105 or longer (in 15 chances).

Minnesota’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 48.8% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Minnesota 3

Predators Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has put up 38 points.

Having scored 14 goals and adding 19 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is excelling for Nashville through 44 games.

Roman Josi has created 30 points for Nashville in 40 games this season, scoring on 6.9% of his shots and recording eight goals and 22 assists.

Across 34 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 10-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 91 goals while recording 846 saves.

Wild Points Leaders

Kirill Kaprizov is a leading scorer for Minnesota, with 50 points this season. He has recorded 23 goals and 27 assists in 34 games.

Minnesota’s Matthew Boldy has racked up 39 total points (0.9 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists.

Marco Rossi has 17 goals and 22 assists, for a season point total of 39.

Filip Gustavsson’s record stands at 18-9-3 on the season, allowing 78 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 833 saves with a .914 save percentage (12th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112 1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293 1/18/2025 Wild – Home -125 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home – 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away – 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away –

Wild’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/11/2025 Sharks W 3-1 Away -194 1/12/2025 Golden Knights L 4-1 Away +169 1/15/2025 Oilers L 5-3 Home +187 1/18/2025 Predators – Away +105 1/20/2025 Avalanche – Away – 1/23/2025 Utah Hockey Club – Home – 1/25/2025 Flames – Home –

Nashville vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

