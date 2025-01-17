Dezarn scores 18 as he leads Tigers to win over Harlan Published 7:01 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Senior guard Landon Dezarn hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead Clay County past visiting Harlan 69-32 on Thursday.

The Tigers jumped out to an 11-0 lead before Harlan fought back to within four, at 13-9, after one quarter. Clay outscored the Dragons 21-7 in the second quarter as Dezarn hit four 3s to build a 34-16 halftime lead.

Clay led 51-30 after three quarters before blowing the game open by outscoring the Dragons 18-2 in the final period.

Freshman guard Izack Saylor hit four 3-pointers and led the 2-15 Dragons with 14 points.

Junior center Aiden Wagers added 11 points for the 12-4 Tigers.

Harlan returns to Clay County on Saturday to play Jackson County at 5:30 in the Bobby Keith Classic. Clay County will play South Laurel in the final game of the night at 7.

———

Isaiah Bundy scored 16 points and Skyler Sizemore added 13 as Clay County won 50-36 in junior varsity action.

Braxton Rowe led the 1-6 Dragons with 13 points. Dalton Halcomb tossed in 10, Gibson Wilder chipped in with four. Dylan Collins added three. Eli Noe, Hunter Brock and Caden Mefford scored two each.

———

Clay County (69) — Jerrod Roark 9, Landon Dezarn 18, Ethan Jackson 5, Adon Grubb 4, Aiden Wagers 11, Grayson Hooker 5, Brody Hooker 4, Landon Smith 2, Isaiah Bundy 3, Maxon Gray 8.

Harlan (32) — Jaxson Perry 3, Izack Saylor 14, Ethan Huff 5, Kobe Noe 4, Dylan Cox 2, Nate Montanaro 2, Eli Noe 2.

Harlan 9 7 14 2 — 32

Clay County 13 21 17 18 — 69