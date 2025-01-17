Chance of snow returns Published 10:22 am Friday, January 17, 2025

Old man winter has hit the region hard so far this year, with Harlan County seeing subfreezing temperatures along with snow and ice storms throughout the last two weeks.

The National Weather Service in Jackson issued multiple winter storm warnings for the region, with the latest ending on Saturday, Jan. 11. That event, Winter Storm Cora, left anywh

ere from approximately three to six inches of snow, depending on which part of Harlan County.Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley shared regular updates on the conditions throughout the county on social media, providing information on expected snowfall and temperatures as well as schedules for garbage collection which were impacted by the weather. He also provided information regarding road conditions throughout the county.

“Pre-treating helped us on county roads, but they are still snow covered due to the significant snowfall that we received,” Mosley said on Saturday after Winter Storm Cora hit the area. “For instance, one area I measured this morning had 4 inches of snow on an untreated driveway. The county road directly beside it only had 1.5 inches of snow. As our drivers would attest, it’s a lot more efficient to clear 1.5 inches of snow off a road than 4 inches due to the volume created by larger snow totals.”

On a positive note, Mosley reported Winter Storm Cora resulted in no power outages in Harlan County, as of Saturday morning, Jan. 11.

According to the National Weather Service’s website at https://forecast.weather.gov, as of Monday, Jan. 13, the forecast for Harlan County through Sunday, Jan. 19, includes a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday, Jan. 17, and a chance of rain and snow on Saturday, Jan. 18. Temperatures are expected to remain mostly below freezing at night with highs ranging from 27 degrees on Wednesday up to 44 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

For the most up-to-date weather information, go to https://forecast.weather.gov.




